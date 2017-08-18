Here Are the Best Last-Minute Spots to Watch the Solar Eclipse

People look through eclipse viewing glasses, telescopes or photo cameras an annular solar eclipse, on Sept. 1, 2016, in Saint-Louis, on the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion.

It's not too late to book a trip to watch the first total solar eclipse in the U.S. since 1979. Several spots along the eclipse's "path of totality," where the moon will completely obscure the sun, still offer hotels or camping sites for those making last-minute plans.

Lucky residents in the path of totality, which runs from Oregon to South Carolina , can look forward to seeing the complete show. For everyone else, the following solar eclipse map highlights places with free festivals, eclipse glasses, and low-cost options for lodging and parking.

And if you can't make the trip, use this tool to see what the eclipse will look like from anywhere in the U.S.