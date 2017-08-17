Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
U.S.Natalee Holloway’s Remains May Have Been Found. Here’s What to Know About Her Disappearance
Mother Of Missing Teen Natalee Holloway Launches Missing Persons Center
TelevisionWho Will Die in the Battle Beyond the Wall on Game of Thrones?
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SpainSeveral Injured as Van Crashes Into Crowd in Barcelona
SPAIN-ACCIDENT-RAMBLA
Late Night Television

Jimmy Kimmel Reads the Meanest Tweets He Got After His Trump Supporter Outreach

Melissa Locker
12:23 PM ET

In the wake of President Trump’s statement on the violence in Charlottesville, Va., Jimmy Kimmel reached out to Trump supporters on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! He wanted to let them that he understood they didn’t necessarily want to agree with “smug liberals,” but he said “deep down inside, you know you made a mistake. You know you picked the wrong guy. And it isn’t getting better. It’s getting worse.”

Some Trump supporters watching responded to Kimmel’s message. “I think it might have worked. I really think I made a breakthrough,” Kimmel summarized on Wednesday night’s installment. “I base that on the thoughtful responses that I got on Twitter and Facebook from people like Thomas, who wrote, ‘Why don’t you go somewhere else like a different country if you don’t like our president and stop you’re [sic] crying on tv snowflake.’ Well, thank you, Thomas.”

Kimmel then launched into what was basically one of his Mean Tweets segments, with all of the responses directed at him. “I hate em all tbh [to be honest] but if you’re down for some mind-numbing retardation I guess jimmykimmel has got that down pact [sic],” said one. “If Jimmy Kimmel heard a firecracker as he was walking by himself anywhere, he would wear his pants like the little coward he is,” read another, which led Kimmel to quip: “You know what, he’s right. I would wear my pants. I wear them whenever I go out.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME