In the wake of President Trump’s statement on the violence in Charlottesville , Va., Jimmy Kimmel reached out to Trump supporters on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! He wanted to let them that he understood they didn’t necessarily want to agree with “smug liberals,” but he said “deep down inside, you know you made a mistake. You know you picked the wrong guy. And it isn’t getting better. It’s getting worse.”

Some Trump supporters watching responded to Kimmel’s message . “I think it might have worked. I really think I made a breakthrough,” Kimmel summarized on Wednesday night’s installment. “I base that on the thoughtful responses that I got on Twitter and Facebook from people like Thomas, who wrote, ‘Why don’t you go somewhere else like a different country if you don’t like our president and stop you’re [sic] crying on tv snowflake .’ Well, thank you, Thomas.”

Kimmel then launched into what was basically one of his Mean Tweets segments, with all of the responses directed at him. “I hate em all tbh [to be honest] but if you’re down for some mind-numbing retardation I guess jimmykimmel has got that down pact [sic],” said one. “If Jimmy Kimmel heard a firecracker as he was walking by himself anywhere, he would wear his pants like the little coward he is,” read another, which led Kimmel to quip: “You know what, he’s right. I would wear my pants. I wear them whenever I go out.”