Charlottesville Was Just the Beginning. Here's Where White Nationalists Are Rallying Next

While the country is still reeling from the violence seen at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. last weekend, a handful of alt-right protest planned for later this week are causing concern.

In Boston, where a free speech rally is planned for Saturday at noon, Mayor Martin Walsh is reportedly looking into ways to shut it down. At least one of the speakers at the Charlottesville rally, Tim Gionet a.k.a. " Baked Alaska ," is expected to attend the Boston event along with other right-wing speakers.

“I don’t want them here, we don’t need them here, there’s no reason to be here,” Walsh said, according to the Boston Herald .

The Boston Free Speech rally organizers have taken steps to distance themselves from the Charlottesville event in a Saturday Facebook post. "We are not in any way associated with the organizers of the Charlottesville rally," the post reads in part.

Law enforcement, city and state officials are said to be preparing for Saturday's rally in order to keep people safe. But Boston will not be the only city where right-leaning activists will be gathering. In nine cities, protests are planned in response to a an anti-diversity memo penned by a former employee. The cities include Mountain View, Calif.; New York; D.C.; Boston, Austin; Atlanta; Los Angeles; Pittsburgh and Seattle.

"Google is a monopoly, and its abusing its power to silence dissent and manipulate election results," the March on Google website reads . "Their company YouTube is censoring and silencing dissenting voices by creating 'ghettos' for videos questioning the dominant narrative. We will thus be Marching on Google!"

On Sunday, the organizers of the Google march also denounced the violence in Charlottesville in a statement.

"Despite many false rumors from those seeking to discredit us we are in no way associated with any group who organized there," the statement reads . "We condemn in the strongest possible terms any display of hatred and bigotry from any side. It has no place in America."

Counter-protests are planned in response to the rally in Boston, with Black Lives Matter and other activist groups planning to join the march.