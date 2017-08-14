The Bruno Mars hit "Versace on the Floor" now has an official music video — and it stars a sparkling, seductive Zendaya . The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress takes center stage in the retro-glamorous video, separated from a piano-playing Mars in an adjacent hotel room. Robed in a glittering mini dress, Zendaya plays up the romance of the tune without ever crossing over into Mars' territory. And yes: both Mars and Zendaya are fully decked out in Versace duds.

Mars is currently on the North American leg of his 24K Magic Tour , supporting the album of the same name that he released in November 2016, replete with inescapable singles "That's What I Like" and "24K Magic." In contrast to those upbeat, funky tracks, "Versace on the Floor" is more of a slow jam, well-suited to the purple-toned, sensuous treatment of its new video. This is a new lane for Zendaya, who got her start back in 2010 as a Disney Channel star and recently appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming . Zendaya is also a singer — she released a self-titled album in 2013 — but does not sing on this track.

The "Uptown Funk" singer also recently made headlines when he donated $1 million to aid victims of the Flint water crisis , announcing his charitable choice during a Michigan concert appearance in Auburn Hills. The funds were redirected from the Detroit-area show, according to a statement.