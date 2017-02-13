Bruno Mars Pays Perfect Tribute to Prince at Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars paid tribute to musical icon Prince during the 2017 Grammy Awards.
The tribute began when The Time (a member of the Purple One's Minneapolis musical family) warmed up the audience with “Jungle Love” and “The Bird" (both penned by Prince). Dressed in a purple suit, with a touch of eyeliner and mimicking Prince's dance moves, Mars opened with Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," in honor of the singer, who died last year.
The performance proved popular among both Prince and Mars fans online — prompting a wave of love and appreciation for Mars.