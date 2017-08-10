This Viral Optical Illusion Is Making Everyone on the Internet's Eyes Spin

Move over, blue-black-white-gold dress , there’s a new optical illusion taking over the internet and it’s a real head-scratcher. The illusion was created by artist Victoria Skye, and shared by Twitter user @martinstaylor. It appears to show a series of horizontal lines arranged at an angle. The trick is that all the lines are straight, even though it really doesn’t look like it. The image quickly took the internet by storm.

Some people noted that the illusion could have been inspired by a longstanding mural at a café in Bristol in the United Kingdom:

Others were offering tips to help befuddled brains explain the illusion, suggesting everything from squinting to enlarging the image or printing it out:

Squint and the illusion is no more - Michael (@PrinceJasper) August 7, 2017

If looking on phone, tilt phone and look down the image from the side to see parallels - ck (@ckozielec) August 7, 2017

To me the 3D view produces a stronger illusion. I recommend a large printout to experience. - Uri Hasson (@Uri_Hasson) August 7, 2017

Tilt your phone & you can see it’s true.



Trippy mane. pic.twitter.com/5ziDLTCQU1 - Rᵢᴅᶦⁿ Wₐᴠᵉˢ 🌊🌊🌊 (@OhsoLosoo) August 8, 2017

No need to squint. Wait until you're 52, look through the wrong bit of your varifocals and hey presto the bars are horizontal! - Tony Paton (@AntonyPaton) August 8, 2017

If none of those helpful hints worked, dancing bears are here to make it all better.