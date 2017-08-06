TravelWhat Happens When Movies Turn Viewers Into Pilgrims
Entertainment

The Reason Why This is Us Is Losing an Emmy Nomination

Alana Abramson
9:58 AM ET

NBC's hit drama This is Us is losing one of its 11 Emmy nominations because of a regulation regarding historical timing.

The show is no longer eligible for its nomination in the outstanding contemporary costume category because the majority of the season finale, the episode for which the nomination was submitted, takes place in the 1970s, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In order to be eligible for an Emmy in this category, at least 51% of the episode must take place within the past 25 years.

"Having reviewed the 'Moonshadow' episode of This Is Us, the Awards Committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary. In fact, the episode is predominately period,"a representative for the TV Academy told the Hollywood Reporter.

The Netflix drama House of Cards has been nominated for this category as the replacement for This is Us, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The other shows that were nominated for the award include Big Little Lies, Grace and Frankie, and Transparent.

