Updated: 12:20 PM ET | Originally published: 11:43 AM ET

Here Are the 2017 Emmy Nominations

Winners of Best Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones' pose in the press room at the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Winners of Best Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones' pose in the press room at the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic

Nominations have been announced for the 69th Emmy Awards , with Saturday Night Live and Westworld topping the list, with 22 nominations each. The announcement came just over two months before the glamorous ceremony is due to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2017.

The names of the talented individuals, highly-rated series and television movies shortlisted for acclaim were announced Thursday morning by Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington, Veep actress Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore.

Last year's list of Emmy Award nominees was dominated by Game of Thrones , which led with 23 nominations, while both The Americans and The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story broke through, garnering multiple nods each. Winners on the night included Kate McKinnon of Saturday Night Live as Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Rami Malek as Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Mr. Robot .

This year's awards ceremony, set to be broadcast live on CBS , will be hosted by Stephen Colbert for the first time. Colbert takes the reins from Jimmy Kimmel, who helmed the event in 2016 and 2012. Previous hosts have included television stars Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alfred Molina, FEUD: Bette And Joan

Stanley Tucci, FEUD: Bette And Joan

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams , The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King, American Crime

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, FEUD: Bette And Joan

Jackie Hoffman, FEUD: Bette And Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)

The Wizard Of Lies