U.S.
Search
Sign In
U.S.Democratic Campaign Chief Suggests Party Back Anti-Abortion Candidates
House Democratic Caucu Meets On Capitol Hill
World3 U.S. Marines Missing After Aircraft 'Mishap' Near Australia
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
New MexicoCow Shootings Being Investigated as 'Extreme Animal Cruelty'
Netherlands, friesian organic cow fog sunrise 2
Sunset Waves on Longboat Key, Florida
Longboat Key in Florida. Getty Images
Crime

Suspect Makes Throat-Slashing Motion Before Fatal Shootings at Florida Resort

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:54 AM ET

After two fatal shootings at a Florida beach resort, authorities have found surveillance footage that seems to show the suspect making a throat-slashing motion.

The night front desk manager and a security guard at the Zota Beach Resort were shot to death early Friday morning, according to the Associated Press.

The killing is believed to be a robbery gone wrong. Longboat Key Police told a local Fox news station that the suspect took $900.

Surveillance video of the night appears to show the suspect making a throat-slashing motion before walking away, according to Fox 13. The network said police think there may a second suspect that the first was gesturing to.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect or suspects, though they believe this is an isolated incident and have "no concerns for residents or visitors on the island," according to AP.

There is a $18,000 reward for anyone with information about the crime that leads to an arrest.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME