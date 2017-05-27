U.S.
Search
Sign In
San DiegoVietnam War Navy Pilot's Remains Return to U.S. After More Than 50 Years
Vietnam War Finding Dad
White HouseReport: Jared Kushner Back Channel With Russia Involved Syria
FILE PHOTO: Kushner arrives to join Trump and the rest of the U.S. delegation to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the Royal Court in Riyadh
SportsHall of Fame Pitcher Jim Bunning Dies at 85
New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies
IranIran's Supreme Leader Says Saudi Arabia Is a 'Cow Being Milked' by U.S.
Afghanistan's President Ghani visits Iran
South Carolina Cold Case Killer
Todd Kohlhepp appears in court on Friday, May 26, 2017 in Spartanburg, S.C.  John Byrum—AP
Crime

Woman Held Captive by South Carolina Serial Killer Will Receive $25,000 Reward

Aric Jenkins
3:31 PM ET

The woman who was chained inside a shipping container by South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp will receive a $25,000 reward for assisting investigators with the case.

The news came on Friday — the same day Kohlhepp, 44, pleaded guilty to the seven murders he was accused of, according to local CBS affiliate WLTX. In exchange for his plea, Kohlhepp will be spared from the death penalty but will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Kohlhepp held Kala Brown captive for more than two months on his property last year before investigators rescued her in November. She had been raped, and her boyfriend was shot and killed by Kohlhepp, authorities said.

Brown will receive the monetary reward for providing the information to investigators that was used to locate the bodies of her boyfriend and two other people on Kohlhepp's property, WLTX reports. The information also helped investigators conclude that Kohlhepp murdered four people at a nearby Superbike store in 2003.

Kohlhepp had apparently committed those murders because employees had remarked that he was an inexperienced biker, authorities said, according to WLTX.

A $25,000 reward for information regarding that case had already long been the table, but a break did not come until Brown was discovered.

Brown reportedly did not go to Kohlhepp's sentencing on Friday. He will serve seven consecutive life terms plus 60 years on kidnapping, sexual assault and other charges with no eligibility for parole.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME