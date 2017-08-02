moviesThe Real Events Behind the Movie Detroit, as Described in 1968
Algiers Motel
royalsWatch Live: Prince Philip Makes His Final Solo Charity Appearance Before Retirement
Royal Family in Scotland
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
eclipseSolar Eclipse Glasses: Why Everyone Needs Them and Best Places to Buy Them
Solar Eclipse in Turkey's Antalya
Television

‘The Hardest Year.’ SNL Alum Explains Why He Left the Show During Trump's Presidency

Katie Reilly
8:41 AM ET

Comedian Bobby Moynihan said the past year at Saturday Night Live was "the hardest year easily" during his 9-year run on the show, largely because of Donald Trump.

"I felt like I was on one show for eight years and another for one year. It was a completely different machine last year, took on a whole different level," Moynihan said, speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, according to Deadline.

"You get so used to never sleeping and writing all night long, and I made it through eight years of this, thinking this can’t get any worse. And then, all of a sudden Trump happens," he said. "With Trump you would come in on Friday and he did something nuts, and we’d have to re-do everything. At times we were doing a brand new cold open on Saturday."

But Moynihan said in some ways, it was one of his favorite seasons.

"I’m so thankful I was there for that year," he said, according to Deadline. "My first episode was the first time Tina [Fey] did Sarah Palin. And I was in the audience for Sean Spicer, when Melissa [McCarthy] did that."

Moynihan, whose contract at Saturday Night Live was up, said it came down to deciding whether to "hang out at the place I love most, or try and become an adult and move on."

He will now be starring in a new CBS comedy — My, Myself & I — that premieres this fall.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME