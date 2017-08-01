Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
New MexicoSomeone Stole a 1,700-Pound Grill From a Restaurant—With Brisket Cooking Inside
Vanish Restaurant
celebritiesChrissy Teigen Confirms She's The Most Relatable Celebrity Ever By Sharing Video of Her 'Period Skin'
Today - Season 66
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Exercise/Fitness9 Causes of Leg Cramps—and How To Stop Them
Leg Pain In A Woman
Education

Harvard Accidentally Listed Anthony Scaramucci As Dead Completing a Trifecta of Snags

Raisa Bruner
11:11 AM ET

This week is not turning out well for former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

On Monday, he was removed from his role under President Donald Trump, ousted after just ten days.

And then later on Monday, news came to light that Harvard Law School — where Scaramucci hit the books during the late '80s and earned his higher education degree — accidentally listed their former student as no longer living in the updated alumni directory, distributed to all fellow alumni this week. (This all comes on top of the new father's wife filing for divorce on Friday, completing a trifecta of snags in his professional, academic, and personal life.)

A spokesperson for Harvard Law apologized for the incident to the Washington Post, calling the mistake a regrettable "error" in the listing. “We offer our sincere apologies to Mr. Scaramucci. The error will be corrected in subsequent editions," the spokesperson said in an e-mail statement. His deceased status was apparently denoted by an asterisk appended next to his name. That asterisk, of course, was not necessary; while Scaramucci may be out of a job after just ten days, he still retains his place amongst us all aboveground.

While Harvard may be apologetic, that correction will take a while to go into effect. The previous alumni directory was delivered in 2011, so Scaramucci may have to wait another six years until 2023 before his name is cleared once and for all and re-added to the ranks of the living — in the print edition, anyway. As the current talk of the town in politics, though, at least his news record proves he's alive and kicking still. Just technically dead to Harvard.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME