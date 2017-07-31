The Internet can't stop immortalizing Anthony Scaramucci's ten days as White House communications chief in the form of pop culture memes.
It was just last week that the former hedge fund executive nicknamed "The Mooch" accepted a role within President Donald Trump’s administration. But on Monday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that Scaramucci would be leaving his role in order to "give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
Scaramucci's tenure may have been short lived, but it was long enough for the internet to have a bit of movie-making fun, including but not limited to Kate Hudson's and Matthew McConaughey's 2003 rom-com, How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days—a film about a woman's effort to prove that common dating faux pas can deter any man in a quick 10 days.
Even Hudson couldn't resist weighing in.
Scaramucci was also compared to reality TV numerous times.
Other users drew comparisons between the Mooch and a certain band's shaky lineup.
It wasn't long until the Harry Potter faculty was a discussion topic.
Inglourious Basterds was also invoked.
A doomed fate from Walking Dead was in the mix.
This clip from The Simpsons was used handily.
Another digital voice felt Joey of Friends best expressed the emotions.
Forrest Gump was another essential.
And of course, someone drew a very timely comparison to the scene in the most recent Game of Thrones episode.