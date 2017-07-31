The Internet can't stop immortalizing Anthony Scaramucci's ten days as White House communications chief in the form of pop culture memes.

It was just last week that the former hedge fund executive nicknamed " The Mooch" accepted a role within President Donald Trump’s administration. But on Monday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that Scaramucci would be leaving his role in order to "give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Scaramucci's tenure may have been short lived, but it was long enough for the internet to have a bit of movie-making fun, including but not limited to Kate Hudson's and Matthew McConaughey's 2003 rom-com, How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days —a film about a woman's effort to prove that common dating faux pas can deter any man in a quick 10 days.

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003) pic.twitter.com/cM84hhrUQY - Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) July 31, 2017

Even Hudson couldn't resist weighing in.

Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America! A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 31, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Scaramucci was also compared to reality TV numerous times.

Please tweet me your questions for the Real Housewives of the White House Reunion. - Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 31, 2017

Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries was 7x longer than Anthony Scaramucci's tenure in the White House. pic.twitter.com/z5MfU9LRJk - Alex Abad-Santos (@alex_abads) July 31, 2017

WH Communications Director #Scaramucci fired after 11 days.

Stay tuned for next weeks episode of White House Survivor. pic.twitter.com/nRVD686i5Y - Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

Other users drew comparisons between the Mooch and a certain band's shaky lineup.

so basically, being White House Communications Director is the equivalent of being the drummer in Spinal Tap #Scaramucci - j... (@boyfromseattle) July 31, 2017

There are Spinal Tap drummers who had more fruitful careers than Anthony Scaramucci. - Jason (@NickMotown) July 31, 2017

Trump is going though press secretaries like Spinal Tap did drummers #Scaramucci - Stefan Morkis (@C_SMorkis) July 31, 2017

It wasn't long until the Harry Potter faculty was a discussion topic.

When did communication director become as cursed as the teacher position for Defense of the dark arts at Hogwarts? - Eva Munet (@Pennywize992000) July 31, 2017

I guess White House Communications Director is sort of like Defense Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts (cursed). https://t.co/VL7d7TslQf - Loren Terveen (@lorenterveen) July 31, 2017

Trump's Comms Directors have all the longevity of Defense Against the Dark Arts professors. So long, @Scaramucci. - Jables Bixby (@jablesbixby) July 31, 2017

Inglourious Basterds was also invoked.

Das ging mir zu schnell mit #Scaramucci. Äh, wie war noch mal sein Name? An was erinnert mich das?#trump #whitehouse #inglouriousbasterds pic.twitter.com/DHY1lopaKF - Andreas Wolf (@awo_wolf) July 31, 2017

A doomed fate from Walking Dead was in the mix.

Wie sich die Mitglieder im Team Trump fühlen, die noch nicht gefeuert wurden. #Scaramucci pic.twitter.com/96IsOhNZaV - Pietdaddy (@Robioneck) July 31, 2017

This clip from The Simpsons was used handily.

An accurate depiction of Mr #Scaramucci and his time in the #WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/vZYw9ow5W6 - Doc Bruns (@sebastschn) July 31, 2017

Another digital voice felt Joey of Friends best expressed the emotions.

Forrest Gump was another essential.

And of course, someone drew a very timely comparison to the scene in the most recent Game of Thrones episode.