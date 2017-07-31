Newsfeed
From left to right: EMMA WATSON (Hermione Granger), DANIEL RADCLIFFE (Harry Potter) and RUPERT GRINT (Ron Weasley) in Warner Bros. Pictures' family adventure film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.PHOTOGRAPHS TO BE USED SOLELY FOR ADVERTISING, PROMOTION, PUBLICITY OR REVIEWS OF THIS SPECIFIC MOTION PICTURE AND TO REMAIN THE PROPERTY OF THE STUDIO. NOT FOR SALE OR REDISTRIBUTION
Sports

Watch Steph Curry Bust a LeBron James Move on the Dancefloor

Cady Lang
3:27 PM ET

It might be the off-season for the NBA, but that doesn't mean that the action has stopped off the court for Cleveland Cavaliers players LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, the latter of whom has been the subject of trade rumors.

This weekend while he attended Dallas Mavericks' player Harrison Barnes' wedding, he was filmed encouraging Steph Curry on the dance floor as Steph seemingly mocked an Instagram video that LeBron James posted of himself dancing during a workout. Either that, or he was having a little fun with the news

Here's Steph dancing at the wedding with James' signature fierce moves while Kyrie eggs him on.

And here's the original video from LeBron James; the two videos share striking similarities with both men flexing to "First Day Out" by Tee Grizzley.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

While some lighthearted fun at a wedding might seem innocuous, it's important to remember a couple things: first, Steph's Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers twice in the past three years in the NBA Finals; second, the video that Steph was seemingly making fun of was a video that LeBron posted three days after the Cavs lost the 2017 Finals along with the hashtag #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall.

Luckily for Steph Curry, who also trolled LeBron by literally ripping a pair of the player's shoes off a fan's feet earlier this summer, it's a well-acknowledged fact that LeBron is a master troller himself who's led the charge on many a petty prank directed at the Warriors and specifically at Curry in the past. How he feels about Kyrie's co-sign of Steph's parody, however, is yet to be seen, but in Kyrie's defense, there's probably no more satisfying way to troll LeBron than by egging on his arch-rival as he pokes some fun at King James.

What a time to be alive.

Follow TIME