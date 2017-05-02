Newsfeed
LeBron James is during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 1, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Athletes

LeBron James Pulls Ultimate Troll Move by Grabbing Beer From Stands During Game

Megan McCluskey
3:03 PM ET

After drawing a foul — but missing the and-one layup — late in the third quarter of the Cavaliers' Monday night Game 1 against the Raptors, LeBron James was so worked up he couldn't help but grab a beer out of the stands for a (fake) swig.

The Cleveland power forward was carried to the sideline by the play's momentum, where he playfully swiped a bottle out of a vendor's hand. He then pretended to take a sip before returning it to her, a move that earned laughter and applause from both the crowd and teammate J.R. Smith.

However, when asked about the moment in his postgame interview, James revealed it wasn't the alcohol factor that keep him from sampling the brew, just the type of booze. "I’m not going to run over our beer lady," he said. "She had one in her hand, so I took it out of her hand. But I’m not much of a beer guy. If she had some red wine, I probably would’ve definitely taken a sip."

Watch the clips below.

Follow TIME