Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseThis Photo Perfectly Captures the Tension at the White House Right Now
Reince Priebus, the Chief of Staff, and White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci in the Oval Office on July 27, 2017.
CongressRepublicans Will Vote for the 'Skinny Repeal,' But They Don't Want It to Become Law. Here's Why
Senators Debate Health Care Bill On Capitol Hill
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
genderCandis Cayne: Donald Trump Banning Transgender Soldiers Shows His Lack of Courage
President Trump Holds Rally In Youngstown, Ohio
White House

President Trump Goes to War With His Staff

Zeke J Miller
4:28 PM ET

In political television shows and films, it’s the ultimate cliché: a senior aide or Cabinet secretary, standing in a hallowed hall, declares that he or she serves at the pleasure of the President. But in Donald Trump's Administration, the adage is being rewritten. At one time or another, almost everyone who works in the White House has discovered they are serving at the President's displeasure.

Amid the Russia investigations and Washington's legislative morass, Trump has turned his frustrations on some of his most loyal advisers. His stunning parade of attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom the President faults for recusing himself from the Russia probe, has drawn much of the attention. But since the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is increasingly under fire as well.

Scaramucci, whose title that doesn't fully capture his influence with the President, has taken the lead in the hunt to root out the source of leaks in the Trump Administration. That effort has quickly turned into an all-out-assault on Priebus—one seemingly sanctioned from the top.

In a late- Wednesday tweet, Scaramucci speciously accused Priebus of "leaking” his publicly available financial disclosure form. That tweet followed a dinner with the President. Then Scaramucci called into CNN Thursday morning, compared his relationship with Priebus to the Biblical feud between Cain and Abel, and suggested that the chief of staff should answer publicly for his leaks. That call also followed an early-morning chat with Trump.

Priebus been under fire since the start of the Administration. As the nominal top aide in the Trump White House, he’s an easy person to blame when things go awry—especially when Trump refuses to admit that he's the one at fault. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, arguably the two most influential advisers to the President, have expressed frustration with Priebus’ performance.

But the arrival of Scaramucci has turned up the heat on the beleaguered chief of staff. The bad blood between the two dates back to the beginning of the Administration, when Priebus was among those who sought to keep Scaramucci, a former hedge fund executive from New York, from taking a role in the White House. Ironically, part of the reason Priebus sought to block Scaramucci was due to concerns that would leak to reporters with whom he has relationships through his role in GOP finance circles.

Sessions and Priebus may be the two most embattled officials, but they are hardly the only ones on the hot seat. Trump has also taken aim at Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. He hasn’t taken steps to defend National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster from damaging leaks. And in their effort to squeeze Priebus, Trump and Scaramucci are targeting the chief's allies inside the White House.

It’s not clear to the aides enduring public scoldings or the people around them whether the President wants them gone, or simply wishes to see them squirm. Some believe the President is flailing for a fix in a dysfunctional West Wing. Others see it as the art of distraction. Still more say Trump’s pure love of political bloodsport is the reason why he is sponsoring the internecine attacks.

Asked about the drama on Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "The President likes that type of competition and encourages it."

Six months into his administration, Trump has all but stopped listening to some of the veteran Washington hands in his White House. This has been a pattern throughout his time in public life: Trump has a capacity to listen to professionals, but when the going gets tough, he almost always falls back on his penchant for disorder.

But the consequences of Trump’s decision to promote tumult aren't confined to the realm of palace intrigue. The Joint Chiefs of Staff were left scrambling Wednesday to deal with the fallout of Trump's hastily announced plan to ban transgender troops, having not been informed ahead of his half-baked pronouncement on Twitter.

What's clear is that the officials under fire face a stark choice: resign, or power through the insults. In the case of Sessions and Priebus, they appear committed to the latter path.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME