Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
CrimeFlorida Man Robs Bank and Runs Naked Throwing Stolen Money
Police car lights on top of cars
MarijuanaHow Jeff Sessions Could Crack Down on Legal Marijuana (And Why He Might Not)
AG Jeff Sessions Announces Int'l Cybercrime Enforcement Action At Justice
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeDriver Who Skipped Toll Already Owes Nearly $88,000
Approaching The Lincoln Tunnel And New York City From The New Jersey Turnpike
TIME.com stock health brain
Illustration by Sydney Rae Hass for TIME
this week in health

Football Brain Injuries and a New Hope for Depression: This Week in Health

Alexandra Sifferlin
12:08 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

A new analysis of the brains of deceased NFL players found something unsettling: 110 out of 111 of them had a serious brain disease caused by repetitive blows to the head. In more hopeful news, TIME's new cover story reveals a surprising—and strange—new way of treating depression. Here's what else caught our attention this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

A new hope for depression

Getty Images 

Depression afflicts 16 million Americans, and one-third don't get better with treatment. Now, some doctors and patients are putting their faith in a club drug, ketamine.

You Asked: What’s the best way to rehydrate—besides drinking water?

healthy and filling, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, soy milk Danny Kim for TIME 

After a serious sweat, you need more than straight H2O to rehydrate. Milk, surprisingly, may be one of the best fluids for the job, because of its balance of protein, carbs and vitamins.

What to know about the massive cholera outbreak in Yemen

The country is experiencing the world's worst cholera outbreak. Here's how it got so bad.

How Tai Chi makes you stronger

Photo-illustration by Bethan Mooney for TIME 

Tai chi, which is characterized by slow, deliberate movements, may reduce the risk of falls by improving a person's coordination, gait and balance. Older people who took classes had a 43% reduced risk of falling in the next year.

Degenerative brain disease found in 87% of former football players

A new study of brains of former football players showed that 87% have CTE, a degenerative disease caused by repeated blows to the head. For NFL players, the statistics were even worse.

Here’s how happy Americans are right now

umbrellas ballons mental health self betterment happiness motto stock Peechaya Burroughs for TIME  

A new Harris Poll finds that only a third of Americans say they are happy. Though that may seem low, the number is up from last year—even though 2017, by many accounts, has been a stressful time.

Men's sperm counts are down worldwide

A study finds that men's sperm counts have dropped through the decades. Researchers suspect that chemical exposures, stress, smoking and obesity are likely reasons why.

More evidence that owning a dog is good for you

Dogs are more than just cuddly companions. Research continues to show that pets bring real health benefits to their owners.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME