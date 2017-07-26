TIME and PBS Documentary A Year in Space Nominated for Emmy Award

This is a company-wide memo from Time Inc CEO Rich Battista and Chief Content Officer Alan Murray.

We are pleased to announce that the TIME and PBS special A Year in Space has been nominated for a 2017 News & Documentary Emmy in the Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary category—our company's first Emmy nomination in a traditional TV category . This one-hour first installment of a two-part series aired in March 2016 on PBS and is adapted from TIME’s original digital video series about astronaut Scott Kelly, whose 12-month stay on the International Space Station tested human limits for space travel and laid the groundwork for a manned mission to Mars.

Congratulations to Time Inc.’s Ian Orefice , Kira Pollack , Jonathan Woods and Jeffrey Kluger for their outstanding work on A Year in Space. We’d also like to recognize TIME Editor-in-Chief Nancy Gibbs and TIME Digital Editor Edward Felsenthal for their leadership and support of this project. Congratulations also to Mike Beck , Jon Halperin , Shaul Schwarz , Mark Mannucci and Bill Margol , who are nominated for this Emmy, as well.

The series’ second installment, Beyond a Year in Space , will air this fall on PBS. The original yearlong, 12-episode digital series of A Year in Space launched in 2015 on Time.com .

Other nominees in the Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary category this year are: HBO Documentary Films’ Ebola: The Doctor’s Story ; Netflix’s Into the Inferno ; Netflix's My Beautiful Broken Brain and PBS’s NOVA: Great Human Odyssey .

The 38th annual New & Documentary Emmy Awards will be announced on October 5 in New York. See a full list of nominees, which were announced yesterday, here .

Congratulations to everyone who contributed to A Year in Space , and best of luck in October.

Rich & Alan