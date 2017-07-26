public healthWhat To Know About the Massive Cholera Outbreak in Yemen
Widespread cholera outbreak continues in Yemen
Television

New Game of Thrones Photos Tease That Jon Snow-Daenerys Meeting

Ashley Hoffman
2:17 PM ET

It looks as if Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen might finally meet for the first time in Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones.

Based on a series of new photos from "The Queen's Justice," one theme from the episode could be one-on-one meetings. In one image, we see Snow and Davos Seaworth arrive at the beach of Dragonstone. And there the pair are again in another photo showing up at what appears to be Daenerys' audience chamber.

Speaking of power meetings, it looks like Dany will have another chat with Varys that will give him the chance to make some more fantastic points. Melisandre and Varys also meet up on the ominous people section of a cliff, and it looks like the discussion topic is possibly scheming.

In other photos, Tyrion looks grim and Grey Worm looks focused. Meanwhile over at the Citadel, Samwell looks like Samwell.

See the full gallery of photos from the episode above. "The Queen's Justice," the third episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs July 30 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

