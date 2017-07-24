Harry Potter, Hermione, and Beyoncé Are All Starks According to the Game of Thrones Family

Beyoncé is definitely Sansa Stark's kin—at least according to Sophie Turner who plays Sansa in Game of Thrones . Turner, along with her fellow Game of Thrones castmates were asked by BuzzFeed to sort various celebrities into the Houses that are vying for power in Westeros and the results are very telling.

For instance, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe are no longer a Gryffindor, but members of House Stark. (Wait, Beyoncé and Harry Potter and Hermione are Starks? Those Lannisters don’t stand a chance in their pursuit of the Iron Throne.)

Benedict Cumberbatch is put in Greyjoy while Katy Perry is team Tyrell. Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, suggests that Will Smith would fit in among the ranks of Daenerys Targaryen’s Unsullied, before changing his mind and suggesting the Fresh Prince would fit in well in Dorne.

“He’d be somewhere warm and glamorous and full of niceness,” says Cunningham. The Unsullied, however, want Hillary Clinton on their side. Jacob Anderson, who plays Worm Tongue, proudly declared Hillary as “Team Dany.”

