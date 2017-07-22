World
Richard Nixon addressing a meeting
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Germany - Day 3
Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge view helicopter models H145 and H135 before departing from Hamburg airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.  Photograph by Franziska Krug—Getty
World

Princess Charlotte Shows She's Just Like Other Kids as She Throws a Mini Tantrum

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:34 PM ET

Even the royal family isn't immune to the terrible twos.

Princess Charlotte, who just turned two in May, appeared to throw a small tantrum at a Hamburg airport as the family prepared to board a helicopter.

The family has been jetting between Germany and Poland for their royal tour over five days this week, leading up to Princess Charlotte's protest of her final trip bound back home. The family shuttled through Warsaw, Poland, Berlin and Heidelberg before their last stop in Hamburg, Germany.

Princess Charlotte cried and took took a small tumble as the family was on the tarmac approaching the helicopter.

However, her brother Prince George was more than happy to board the helicopter. The young prince was enthusiastic as he walked across the tarmac and was even seen smiling as he climbed inside. Prince George actually took the time to explore two different aircrafts before heading home.

Princess Charlotte's small outburst didn't last long though after getting picked up and comforted by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

