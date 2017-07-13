Newsfeed
Max Mumby/Indigo—Getty Images
fashion

Here's How Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Princess Diana at a State Banquet

Cady Lang
11:06 AM ET

As the Duchess of Cambridge and a fairy tale-esque story to her rise to royalty, Kate Middleton is one of the most beloved figures in the British Royal Family. At a state banquet honoring Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night, however, she paid homage to another beloved royal — Prince William's mother, the late Princess Diana.

Kate arrived at the banquet wearing a pale pink and lace Marchesa gown, but the crowning highlight of her look was the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara, which belonged to Princess Diana and which E! News reports was one of the princess' favorite pieces of jewelry.

See Kate's tribute to Diana below.

Follow TIME