As the Duchess of Cambridge and a fairy tale-esque story to her rise to royalty, Kate Middleton is one of the most beloved figures in the British Royal Family. At a state banquet honoring Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night, however, she paid homage to another beloved royal — Prince William's mother, the late Princess Diana .

Kate arrived at the banquet wearing a pale pink and lace Marchesa gown, but the crowning highlight of her look was the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara, which belonged to Princess Diana and which E! News reports was one of the princess' favorite pieces of jewelry.

See Kate's tribute to Diana below.

Queen Letizia in the Fleur de Lys tiara, and the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by royals including the Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/sgUqchTH7u - PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) July 12, 2017