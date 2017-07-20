Newsfeed
Television

Maisie Williams Just Sent a Cheeky Game of Thrones Message in True Arya Stark Style

Megan McCluskey
10:55 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

The Freys may have successfully orchestrated the Red Wedding, but in the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones, Arya Stark definitely got the last laugh. After murdering and taking the face of Walder Frey, the young assassin tricked the remaining members of the Frey army into drinking poisoned wine.

"When people ask you what happened here, tell them the North remembers," she told Walder's newest wife, who she had prevented from drinking the wine. "Tell them winter came for House Frey."

The scene was not only one of the most talked about moments from Sunday's episode, but also inspired Maisie Williams — who plays Arya — to post a picture in support of her character's actions. The 20-year-old actor took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of herself in a tree holding her middle finger up. "Hey, Frey army," she captioned the shot.

Hey, Frey army...

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

"Stormborn," the second episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs July 23 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

