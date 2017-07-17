Here Are the 3 Most Talked-About Moments From the Game of Thrones Premiere

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Following a year-long hiatus, Game of Thrones returned for its seventh season Sunday night with a premiere that did not disappoint.

The episode — dubbed "Dragonstone" — was a definite crowd-pleaser, offering a slew of plot twists, callbacks and emotional turns throughout its hour-long run. It not only shattered Thrones ' previous ratings record — drawing 16.1 million viewers across all HBO platforms — but also quickly became the show's most-tweeted about episode of all time — garnering 2.4 million tweets to date.

According to Twitter, here were the top three most tweeted-about moments of the night:

Disguised as Walder Frey, Arya Stark poisons the remaining Frey family during the opening scene Ed Sheeran makes a cameo Daenerys and Tyrion land at Dragonstone in the last scene of the episode

"Stormborn," the second episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season airs July 23 at 9 p.m. on HBO.