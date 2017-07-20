Politics
Search
Sign In
SenateJohn McCain Has Been Diagnosed With Brain Cancer
Revised Health Care Bill Released By GOP Senators On Capitol Hill
White HouseEven President Trump's Advisers Aren't Comfortable With His Second Vladimir Putin Meeting
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseDonald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort Will Testify Before the Senate Judiciary Committee
Political And Business Visitors At Trump Tower During President-Elect's Transition To The White House
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-ELECTIONS-TRUMP
President Donald Trump leaves after speaking during the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House in Washington on July 19, 2017. Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Says He Wouldn't Have Hired Jeff Sessions If He Had Known About Russia Recusal

Aric Jenkins
Jul 19, 2017

In a stunning admission, President Donald Trump said in an interview that he regrets appointing Attorney General Jeff Sessions and would have never done so had he known that Sessions would recuse himself from the Russia investigation, saying the decision was “very unfair to the president.”

“Sessions should have never recused himself and if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Trump said Wednesday in a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times.

Despite Sessions endorsing Trump back in February 2016 as the then-candidate was battling Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Chris Christie in the Republican primary, the President has apparently grown weary with the Attorney General, saying his recusal unnecessarily prompted the appointment of a special counsel into the Russia probe still clouding the Trump administration.

At the time of the endorsement, Trump said of Sessions: "I have a man who is respected by everybody here, greatly respected."

The Department of Justice did not return a request for comment.

Trump's criticism of public officials didn't stop there, as he once again targeted former FBI Director James Comey, whom the President abruptly fired in May. In a brand new accusation, Trump said that Comey used a dossier with salacious material against the President as leverage so that Comey could keep his job. And Trump fired a warning at special counsel Robert Mueller, who is currently leading the FBI's Russia probe, saying that an investigation into Trump's family finances would cross a red line, the Times said.

“I think that’s a violation. Look, this is about Russia,” Trump said, though he refused to say if he would do anything about it should Mueller choose to investigate in that direction.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME