Donald Trump Jr. and his father's former campaign manager Paul Manafort will testify next week in front of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary regarding Russia's alleged influence on the 2016 presidential election , the committee announced Wednesday.

The hearing, originally set for July 19, has been rescheduled to July 26 after Trump Jr.'s admission that he, Manafort and President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner took a meeting with a Russian lawyer last June in hopes of gaining damaging information about Hillary Clinton ahead of the election.

Should Trump Jr. and Manafort accept the calls and attend the testimony, they will almost certainly be asked by the panel about their involvement with the meeting, which is the most significant evidence to date that the Trump campaign welcomed help from the Russian government to win the U.S. election.

Trump Jr. and Manafort have confirmed they have received the invitations, according to ABC , and are currently reviewing them. Neither have accepted them at this time of writing.