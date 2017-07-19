During Barack Obama's time in the Oval Office, comedian Keegan-Michael Key imagined how the former president might have really been feeling beneath his composed exterior with Luther, an "anger translator" for Obama . Now, it appears that Luther has come out of retirement to share his feelings about President Donald Trump and his new administration.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , Key revived Luther to translate Obama's comments about the Trump administration, starting with the Republican's proposed healthcare plan .

"C'mon, people! Trump care? More like Trump don't care!" he said as Luther. "I would say you people make me sick, but I can't afford that, because I wouldn't have no damn insurance."

Luther also translated Obama's assertion that "in this new world we live in we can't isolate ourselves we can't hide behind a wall" into "I spent eight years tearing down walls, and [he] wants to put them back up," before closing with the sentiment that "Obama still needs me, so I am back!"

It appears that Colbert's audience needed Luther's emotional catharsis as much as Obama does.

Watch the full clip below.