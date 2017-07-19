White HouseRussian Lawmaker Criticizes 'Sick' Coverage of Undisclosed Putin-Trump Meeting
Television

Stephen Colbert: GOP Health Care Bill Suffered From ‘Terminal Sucking’

Katie Reilly
8:09 AM ET

Late Show host Stephen Colbert delivered "sad news" about the Republican Senate health care bill, announcing that it had been "pronounced dead of terminal sucking."

Opposition from two more GOP senators this week made it clear that the bill lacked the votes to pass. An alternative effort to simply repeal the Affordable Care Act and then work on a replacement law also failed on Tuesday.

"It was always a long shot because the Republicans control only all three branches of government. Can’t be expected to do everything," Colbert said on his show Tuesday night.

"It is hard to overstate the level of failure here," he added. "The GOP crushed their car at 90 miles an hour into a cliff with a grin on their face. It’s like if Batman v. Superman took a Pontiac Aztek to Blockbuster to rent The Lone Ranger and watched it on LaserDisc. That’s how badly they failed."

