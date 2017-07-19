Lorde Still Loves the NYC Subway Even Though She Was Trapped On a Subway Car for Four Hours

While New Yorkers across the city have been subject to an insurmountable amount of issues this summer when it comes to the subway , there's one resident who still has love for the MTA: Lorde .

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers , the Melodrama singer and onion ring enthusiast shared that despite recently being trapped on an F train for four hours, she still finds that the subway "still has a bit of romance."

"I did get stuck on the F [train] for four hours once," she said before sharing that her main thoughts while on the stuck train were about the oatmeal in her bag.

"I thought, if anyone finds out, this is gonna be like a prized commodity," she joked. "It's gonna be like Lost . They're gonna be my family. We're gonna be here forever."

In fact, Lorde loves NYC public transportation so much that she gave them a shoutout in the liner notes of her new album, citing that it helped her create her music.

"I love the subway," she said. "It was really nice, writing this record, I would sit there and listen to the work, and it helped me kind of be around people, you know, because when you're working in a studio, you're very isolated and hang out with kind of just a couple people. I feel like [the subway] reintroduced me back into society."

Watch Lorde talk about her love for the subway above.