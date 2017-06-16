Lorde isn’t like most young people, in that she’s an international superstar, but she does have one thing in common with a lot of kids her age—a deep love of onion rings.

When she stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday night, she admitted that she has been running a secret Instagram account dedicated to rating onion rings. The Instagram account OnionRingsWorldwide featured photographs of onion rings along with a location, a short description of the rings in question, a rating from 1 to 5. Lorde’s clandestine account had its cover blown by New Zealand’s NewsHub , who outed the singer as an onion ring ranker.

When pressed about the account Lorde let loose with a deep sigh, before confessing: “I have to explain first. Here’s the thing… I sort of naively didn’t realize it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places,” she said, adding, “I just… Ah! God, it’s me! It’s me.”

The Instagram account has been deleted (although a mirror account can be seen here ) so as Lorde heads out on her world tour, in support of her sophomore album Melodrama , she will have just have to silently judge her onion rings like the rest of us.