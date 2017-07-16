Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionJodie Whittaker Will Be the First Female Star of Doctor Who
"Adult Life Skills" Premiere - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival
WimbledonRoger Federer Clinches Record-Breaking Wimbledon Win
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PollsPresident Trump’s Approval Ratings Have Reached Another Record Low
G20 Nations Hold Hamburg Summit
Jay Sekulow
Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel American Center for Law and Justice, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 6, 2014. Pablo Martinez Monsivais—AP
White House

Trump's Lawyer Defends Donald Trump Jr.'s Controversial Meeting

Alana Abramson
12:13 PM ET

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, defended Donald Trump Jr. Sunday following his controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer during the campaign — arguing that Trump's son did not break any laws and continuing to deny the President had any role.

"The president was not aware about this meeting, did not participate in this meeting. As far as other meetings go, look, the president has said that he was not aware of it, wasn't involved in it. And there's been no indication otherwise."" Sekulow told CBS News' John Dickerson. Trump Jr. had previously told Fox News' Hannity that he had not told his father about the meeting.

But throughout his appearances on network Sunday shows, Sekulow did reiterate that Trump Jr.'s decision to hold the meeting did not break any laws.

Speaking on ABC News' This Week, Sekulow implied that the Secret Service could ultimately be at fault if there was anything wrong with the meeting because they let the attendees into Trump Tower.

"I wonder why the Secret Service, if this was nefarious, why the Secret Service allowed these people in. The President had Secret Service protection at that point, and that raised a question with me," he told ABC News.

Earlier this month, the New York Times reported Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign. Although Trump Jr. initially said the meetings were about Russian adoption policies, subsequent reports by the Times revealed he was promised compromising information about Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. released the email chain last week on Twitter, which showed he was promised “very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump."

More revelations about the meeting keep unfolding. The Associated Press reported Friday that a Russian-American lobbyist also said he attended the meeting, which Trump Jr. failed to disclose.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME