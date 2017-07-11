Donald Trump Junior's Email Bombshell

In an explosive revelation Tuesday, President Donald Trump's son posted copies of a solicitation he accepted to meet with a Russian attorney promising dirt on Hillary Clinton offered as part of a Russian government effort to assist his father's campaign. Donald Trump Jr. has been at the center of a firestorm since the his meeting with the Russian lawyer was first disclosed Saturday. In the emails, Trump accepted an offer for “very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump." "If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer," the younger Trump replied. The younger Trump also forwarded the email chain, complete with the Russian sourcing, to campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, who now serves as a White House senior advisor to the president. Trump disputes that any information of substance was shared in the meeting, but the well-documented intent, and his knowledge of the source of the information, has placed him and his father in new political—and potentially legal—peril.

The White House contradicts the president on his Putin talks. GOP senators plan for a healthcare vote—without the votes. And GOP frustrations with the White House grow over a sanctions bill.

"I think that we should be proud to have Ivanka sitting in that seat." —White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Ivanka Trump taking her father's seat at the G20.

"I do know that it was mentioned. Specifically, when you ask about sanctions I know there is a little bit of a question there, and there were sanctions specific to election meddling that I believe were discussed, but not beyond that." —Sanders disputing the president's tweeted account of Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin.

