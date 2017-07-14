Here's the Story Behind Beyoncé's Cascading Dress in the First Photo of the Twins

Beyoncé's first social media post of her twins Sir and Rumi parallels that of her pregnancy announcement post with a lush floral background and vibrant colors . Besides the queen mother and her two heirs, however, one of the most striking elements of the picture is Bey's flowing purple dress, a veritable cascade of ruffles and floral print from Spanish label Palomo Spain.

According to an interview with Vogue , 25-year-old Palomo Spain designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo designed the one-of-a-kind dress for a gender-fluid Spring 2017 menswear collection, but tailored the garment after Queen Bey placed a personal order for one after being sent loaner samples.

"It’s the only piece I’ve ever made like that,” he said.

However, after the Lemonade singer became pregnant, Palomo wasn't sure if the dress would be worn.

"We thought, OK, she won’t wear it, oh well," he said, not knowing that it would be the dress that Beyoncé would wear to present her babies to the world.

See the original dress and Beyoncé's styling of it below.