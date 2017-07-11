TelevisionHere Are 10 Incredible Rare Photos From the Game of Thrones Set
game-of-thrones-rare-3
Video GamesThe 8 Best Amazon Prime Day Video Game Deals So Far
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Five Best IdeasHere’s How to Reboot Congressional Town Halls
Rep. Mark Sanford Holds Constituent Town Hall In South Carolina
Television

Game of Thrones' Kit Harington Really Wants You to Believe Those Season 7 Spoilers Are Fake

Megan McCluskey
11:00 AM ET

Considering Kit Harington spent the entire 10-month hiatus between seasons five and six of Game of Thrones lying about the fate of Jon Snow, it's hard to believe anything he says about the HBO drama. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old actor took some time out of his Monday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to try and convince fans that the season seven spoilers that popped up on the internet over the past year could be red herrings.

Although Harington wouldn't reveal whether his character will meet up with Daenerys Targaryen in the coming seven episodes, he did let on that he filmed three fake scenes that each took around five hours to shoot.

"What I can say about this season is that we had a lot of paparazzi following us around, especially when we were in Spain, but we did fake some scenes," he said. "We put together people in situations where we knew the paparazzi were around so they’d take photos and they’d get on the internet."

Watch the full video above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME