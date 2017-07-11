Considering Kit Harington spent the entire 10-month hiatus between seasons five and six of Game of Thrones lying about the fate of Jon Snow, it's hard to believe anything he says about the HBO drama. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old actor took some time out of his Monday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to try and convince fans that the season seven spoilers that popped up on the internet over the past year could be red herrings.

Although Harington wouldn't reveal whether his character will meet up with Daenerys Targaryen in the coming seven episodes, he did let on that he filmed three fake scenes that each took around five hours to shoot.

"What I can say about this season is that we had a lot of paparazzi following us around, especially when we were in Spain, but we did fake some scenes," he said. "We put together people in situations where we knew the paparazzi were around so they’d take photos and they’d get on the internet."

Watch the full video above.