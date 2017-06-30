See How Daenerys Targaryen Has Changed Over Six Seasons of Game of Thrones

As evidenced by the slew of titles — the Unburnt , Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons — she has picked up over the past six seasons, Daenerys Targaryen has come a long way since her introduction as princess in exile in the Game of Thrones premiere.

Throughout that time, her many costumes have reflected her status in the world of the show, mirroring her journey from political pawn to khaleesi to commander to queen. And thanks to footage and photos from Thrones ' upcoming seventh season , it's clear her style is only going to continue to evolve as she journeys to Westeros to make a play for the Iron Throne.

Dany appears to finally be ready to don House Targaryen's signature colors of red and black — completing her Dragon Queen transformation — as she sets up shop at what is presumably her family's ancestral home of Dragonstone .

