moviesReview: The New Spider-Man’s Coolest Superpower? He's Just a Kid
Tom Holland is Spider-Man in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING.
South KoreaWatch Live: Trump Meets With South Korean President Amid Looming North Korea Threat
US-SKOREA-DIPOLMACY
president trump'Fake News.' President Trump Doubles Down on Twitter Feud With 'Morning Joe' Hosts
Vaclav Havel Bust
celebritiesJay Z Apologizes to Beyoncé in New Album 4:44
Barack Obama Sworn In As U.S. President For A Second Term
daenerys-tagaryen-emilia-clarke-costume-1
Daenerys Tagaryen in Season 1 of Game of ThronesHelen Sloan—HBO
daenerys-tagaryen-emilia-clarke-costume-1
daenerys-tagaryen-emilia-clarke-costume-6
daenerys-tagaryen-emilia-clarke-costume-7
daenerys-tagaryen-emilia-clarke-costume-3
daenerys-tagaryen-emilia-clarke-costume-4
daenerys-tagaryen-emilia-clarke-costume-5
Daenerys Tagaryen in Season 1 of Game of Thrones
Helen Sloan—HBO
1 of 6
Television

See How Daenerys Targaryen Has Changed Over Six Seasons of Game of Thrones

Megan McCluskey
7:00 AM ET

As evidenced by the slew of titles — the Unburnt, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons — she has picked up over the past six seasons, Daenerys Targaryen has come a long way since her introduction as princess in exile in the Game of Thrones premiere.

Throughout that time, her many costumes have reflected her status in the world of the show, mirroring her journey from political pawn to khaleesi to commander to queen. And thanks to footage and photos from Thrones' upcoming seventh season, it's clear her style is only going to continue to evolve as she journeys to Westeros to make a play for the Iron Throne.

Dany appears to finally be ready to don House Targaryen's signature colors of red and black — completing her Dragon Queen transformation — as she sets up shop at what is presumably her family's ancestral home of Dragonstone.

MORE: Game of Thrones: How They Make the World’s Most Popular Show

See the full gallery of her costumes above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME