politicsMartin Luther King Jr. Got the Presidential Medal of Freedom 40 Years Ago. That Timing Was No Coincidence
Carter King
Pennsylvania4 Men Went Missing in Pennsylvania in the Last Week. Here’s What to Know
Missing Men
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Military Plane Crash, Health Care Protests and Amazon Prime Day
Activists Protest Senate Health Care Bill On Capitol Hill
celebrities

Watch Kit Harington's Hilarious 'Never Before Seen' Game of Thrones Auditions

Kate Samuelson
8:58 AM ET

Jimmy Kimmel delighted his audience Monday evening by playing some "exclusive" screen tests of Kit Harington auditioning for various parts in HBO's Game of Thrones.

"I'm glad you're Game of Thrones fans, because [Jon Snow] wasn't the only part Kit was in the running for, he actually auditioned for a couple of other characters on the show," Kimmel told the studio audience. "The producers of Game of Thrones gave us his audition tape in anticipation of the season seven premiere this weekend."

The funny "never seen before" footage shows Harington auditioning for the parts of Cersei Lannister (whose name he pronounces incorrectly), Lena Headey, Arya Stark and others. He also dons a red wig to tell the camera "You know nothing, Jon Snow," parodying Ygritte's well-known line.

But things turn from odd to odder when Harington dons a Harry Potter costume and declares "I have been accepted into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry," before ripping open his gown to reveal a pair of plastic breasts. Watch the clip below.

HBO's Game of Thrones is making its return this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME