Watch Kit Harington's Hilarious 'Never Before Seen' Game of Thrones Auditions

Jimmy Kimmel delighted his audience Monday evening by playing some "exclusive" screen tests of Kit Harington auditioning for various parts in HBO's Game of Thrones .

"I'm glad you're Game of Thrones fans, because [Jon Snow] wasn't the only part Kit was in the running for, he actually auditioned for a couple of other characters on the show," Kimmel told the studio audience. "The producers of Game of Thrones gave us his audition tape in anticipation of the season seven premiere this weekend."

The funny "never seen before" footage shows Harington auditioning for the parts of Cersei Lannister (whose name he pronounces incorrectly), Lena Headey, Arya Stark and others. He also dons a red wig to tell the camera "You know nothing, Jon Snow," parodying Ygritte's well-known line.

But things turn from odd to odder when Harington dons a Harry Potter costume and declares "I have been accepted into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry," before ripping open his gown to reveal a pair of plastic breasts. Watch the clip below.

HBO's Game of Thrones is making its return this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.