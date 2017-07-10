U.S.
Crime

U.S. Army Soldier Charged With Shooting and Killing NY Cop

Maya Rhodan
7:54 AM ET

A U.S. Army solider was charged with murder Monday after allegedly killing a New York State Police trooper responding to a domestic dispute late Sunday, the Associated Press reports.

The alleged shooter, an active duty infantryman, is also believed to have shot and killed his wife.

New York State Police trooper Joel R. Davis, 36, responded to a call about shots being fired during a domestic dispute in Theresa, N.Y. at around 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, according to New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II. Davis was shot as he approached the home.

Police say the suspected shooter, 32-year-old Justin D. Waters, surrendered without incident after the shooting of Davis and Waters' wife, Nichole Waters, 27. The shooter is stationed at Fort Drum in New York, just south of Theresa.

According to WWNY, another woman who lived on a shed on the property had also been shot, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Davis had been a New York State Police trooper for four years. He had a wife and three children.

In a statement early Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the "entire New York family" is grieving for Davis. "Trooper Davis served as a member of the New York State Police for four years and his death is yet another sad reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day in order to protect our communities and serve the residents of this great state," said Cuomo.

