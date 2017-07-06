This Week in Health: Hiking, Dancing and Armpit Tattoos

If you've been searching for the motivation to work out, try clicking around the new TIME Guide to Exercise . There, you'll learn the science-backed ways to get the most from your workout and make the habit stick for life. Here's what else caught our attention this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

Bethan Mooney for TIME

Take a hike! The uneven terrain of hiking trails and the health benefits of being in nature make it a great mind-body workout. You'll even use 28% more energy hiking than you will by walking on flat ground.

They're pricey. But when it comes to eye health and comfort, daily disposables are tough to beat.

It burns loads of calories. But dancing—especially with someone else—also comes with more unexpected health benefits, like better mood, less anxiety and a sharper brain.

People who use proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) to relieve heartburn and indigestion may be putting their health at risk, suggests a new study.

Eating chocolate and drinking chocolate milk have a reputation for helping people recover after a workout. As it turns out, that might just be too good to be true. Here's what to eat instead.

They're popping up all over Instagram. But these eye-catching inkings may come with a disturbing risk.

Have you ever wanted to jog through an art museum while dodging priceless statues, or ride a stationary bike underwater? Now, you can. Here are other unusual ways to spice up your exercise routine.

Last year there were fewer teenage births in the United States than ever before, according to a new government report.