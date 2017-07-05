Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
celebritiesThe Internet Is Crushed Taylor Swift Didn't Host Her Usual 4th of July Bash
Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Shanghai
Supreme Court'I Wish You Bad Luck.' Read Supreme Court Justice John Roberts' Unconventional Speech to His Son's Graduating Class
President Barack Obama Delivers Final State Of The Union Address
Health CareHow the Senate Health Care Bill Would Hurt Seniors in Nursing Homes
President Donald Trump
fashionExperience Legendary Celine Dion at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 : Day Two
Prescription pill standing upright on blue counter TIME health
Getty Images
medicine

These Heartburn Drugs Are Linked to a Higher Risk of Early Death

Alice Park
12:37 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are among the most commonly used drugs in the U.S., available in both prescription doses and over-the-counter forms to relieve heartburn. All told, they account for about $10 billion in annual sales.

But all that relief may be coming at a price. In a new study published in the journal BMJ Open, researchers analyzed data from nearly 350,000 people who were prescribed some type of heartburn drug: either a PPI or H2 receptor antagonist, known as H2 blockers. The participants came from the U.S. Veterans Affairs database, and the scientists tracked their health outcomes for up to eight years. The people who were prescribed PPIs (which include esomeprazole, or Nexium, and lansoprazole, or Prevacid) had a 25% higher risk of dying during the study period than those who took the H2 blockers (such as famotidine, or Pepcid, and ranitidine, or Zantac).

In additional analysis, the scientists compared several million people who took PPIs to those who did not take either PPIs or any drugs for heartburn relief; they found that the PPI users had a 15% higher risk of early death compared to non-PPI users and a 23% higher risk of dying during the study than people who didn’t rely on any heartburn relief drugs at all. The findings remained strong even after the researchers accounted for other possible factors that could explain the results, including whether people with heartburn were more likely to have other conditions or be more prone to infections that could affect their death rate.

newsletter
TIME HealthGet the latest health and science news, plus: burning questions and expert tips. View Sample

The results add to growing understanding about the risks of PPIs. While they work on the digestive system to relieve indigestion by neutralizing strong stomach acids, they have been linked to higher risk of pneumonia, kidney problems and even hip fractures since they can inhibit calcium absorption and therefore suppress new bone formation.

But are the risks concerning enough for people who need heartburn relief to stop taking PPIs? The researchers stress that their study does not conclude that the drugs cause early death, only that the medications are linked to premature dying from multiple causes. Still, other studies have recently revealed that drugs like PPIs are commonly overprescribed, and in the current study, the researchers say that much of the added risk may be coming from people who didn’t need the drugs in the first place. People who did not have a digestive issue but used the PPIs were among those with the highest risk of early death.

That means that both doctors and patients should be more critical when prescribing and taking the medications. Lifestyle changes, like diet and exercise, can go a long way toward relieving some cases of heartburn. Avoiding carbonated caffeinated drinks and foods that can cause reflux—such as fatty, spicy and acidic foods—along with eating smaller meals and not lying down after eating, can all help. If you do need a PPI, the researchers recommend using the drugs as a temporary form of relief, not as a permanent solution to indigestion.

The drugs are effective, they say, and may even help many elderly people reduce the bleeding risks linked to aspirin. But they need to be taken in the right doses for the right amount of time to ensure their benefits outweigh their risks.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME