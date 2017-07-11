History
Search
Sign In
White HouseYou'll Soon Be Able to Own a Photograph Book of Michelle Obama
Books Michelle Obama Photos
TelevisionHere Are 10 Incredible Rare Photos From the Game of Thrones Set
game-of-thrones-rare-3
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Video GamesThe 8 Best Amazon Prime Day Video Game Deals So Far
A self-portrait of NadarNadar/Crown
George Sand, French author, 1864. Artist: Nadar
A self-portrait of Nadar
Nadar/Crown
1 of 4
Books

How Nadar Became the First Great Portrait Photographer

Sarah Begley
11:00 AM ET

The name of the man who was arguably the first great portrait photographer is unknown to most Americans. But in his native France, his life is the stuff of legend.

Born in 1820 as Gaspard-Félix Tournachon but known both personally and professionally by his pseudonym Nadar, he mastered the art of photography while it was still in its infancy. Already famous as a man of letters and caricaturist before picking up the camera, he easily befriended luminaries of his age, such as Charles Baudelaire and George Sand, and wooed them into his photo studio.

It was that combination of artistic skill and personal intrigue that drew biographer Adam Begley (no relation to this writer) to Nadar's story. His new book The Great Nadar, out Tuesday, documents Nadar as both a man of flamboyant schemes (including a stint as a hot-air balloonist) and a deeply talented portraitist. "He was obsessed with making a record of his contemporaries," says Begley. Schoolchildren in France study a famous caricature that he drew featuring the great figures of French letters, such as Honoré de Balzac and Victor Hugo, marching in a procession. "And then if [children] see a picture of Victor Hugo, or George Sand, or Baudelaire, or Gustave Courbet, or Edouard Manet, they learn pretty quickly that that picture was taken by Nadar." (He is so famous in France that a recent French biography began, "Who doesn't know Nadar?")

Nadar's rotating self-portrait on the cover of Adam Begley's biography Crown 

In addition to his desire to capture the great faces of his age, Nadar's other reason for focusing on portrait photography was its commercial viability: "People would buy their own portraits," Begley says, "but people also bought celebrity photographs. It’s the beginnings of celebrity culture."

Get your history fix in one place: sign up for the weekly TIME History newsletter

But perhaps unlike other portraitists of the time, Nadar captured not only celebrities' likeness, but also their personas.

"What I see as Nadar’s great legacy is the desire to make a psychologically compelling and intimate portrait," Begley says. "What he did that took a long time to get back to is he pared away all the background and all the costuming and simply made you look at the person’s face, and made you try and get a feel for personality out of this paper with some chemicals and some lights struck on it."

After spending so much time studying the photographer's work, Begley says his favorite Nadar portrait is of Charles Philipon, an influential caricaturist and editor of satirical journals. "The photograph shows Philipon holding a cigar near his chest. It was taken out in the garden, and the very strong sunlight casts a shadow on the plain backdrop of Philipon’s face, which is in effect a caricature of Philipon right behind him. The wit of getting that — I don’t know if it was done on purpose or not, I don’t think we’ll ever know, but it was certainly a brilliant portrait, because it shows you who he is and what he does in the same image. It’s almost like a visual pun."

Nadar died in 1910, departing a France that had greatly changed in the 90 years since his birth. Yet many more years would pass before other photographers would move into the style he pioneered. "It took a long time," says Begley, "for modernists to recover the simplicity that Nadar started out with."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME