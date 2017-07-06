Newsfeed
A Fan's Selfie with Jessica Alba Randomly Ended Up Somewhere He Had Never Been

Melissa Locker
11:25 AM ET

Jessica Alba undoubtedly gets stopped by fans all the time who want to snap a picture with the Into the Blue and Dark Angel star and Honest Company co-founder. It looks like she complies with the requests and good-naturedly poses for pictures with excited fans, as she did with fan Dave Jennings last year. Jennings then posted the photo on social media to prove that he had met the star-turned-business mogul at the airport. That’s just the beginning of the story, though.

One of Jennings’s eagle-eyed friends was picking up supplies at a deli in Monterey, CA, according to Mashable, when they spotted a very familiar picture, with one minor detail changed.

The picture was identical to Jennings’s photo of Jessica Alba—probably downloaded from Imgur or Instagram, printed out, and hung on the deli’s wall as decoration—the only thing that had been changed was that Jennings had been cropped out of the photo entirely.

Naturally Jennings posted the entire story on Imgur, including photographic proof of the cropped picture, noting that he had never even been to the deli. Seems that the only appropriate response would be to insist the deli add him back in so he can be featured on the wall, too—or at least give him a free sandwich.

