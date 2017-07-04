While Donald Trump has recently bashed CNN on Twitter , a new poll has found that more Americans actually trust the network more than the President.

Overall, 50% of adults said they trust CNN more than Trump , compared to 43% of adults who said they trust the President more than CNN, according to a poll from Survey Monkey.

Whether people trust CNN or Trump more varied largely along party lines.

Of Republicans, 89% said they trusted Trump more, and 9% said they trusted CNN more.

Among Democrats, only 5% said they trust Trump more compared to the 91% who said they trusted CNN more.

Independents were split with 40% saying they trust Trump more and 55% saying they trust CNN more.

The survey found that adults also trusted the New York Times, Washington Post and network news programs like NBC, CBS and ABC more than the President.

The online poll surveyed 4,965 adults from June 29 to July 3, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 points.