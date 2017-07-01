Politics
Search
Sign In
NevadaYou Can Now Buy Recreational Marijuana Legally in Nevada
Inside The Sense of Healing Facility As Pot-Growing Expands, Power Demands Tax U.S. Electricity Grids
White House'What Are They Trying to Hide?' President Trump Questions 25 States Refusing to Hand Over Voter Information
Donald Trump And NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Hold Joint News Conf.
U.S.President Trump Says Repeal Obamacare Now and Replace It Later
President Donald Trump
MusicAdele Just Announced She's Canceling the Last 2 Shows of Her Tour
Adele Performs At Wembley Stadium
Trump reacts to a reporter's question during a joint news conference with Romanian Iohannis in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a reporter's question during a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, June 9, 2017. Jonathan Ernst—Reuters
politics

President Trump Calls CNN Staff 'Horrible Human Beings' in Leaked Audio From RNC Fundraiser

Aric Jenkins
11:14 AM ET

President Donald Trump suggested that he is considering suing CNN, who employs what he called "horrible human beings," according to leaked audio from a Republican National Committee event held in his Washington, D.C., hotel Wednesday night.

Trump hosted the gathering at the Trump International Hotel to fundraise for his re-election campaign. Attendees were charged $35,000 to $100,000 per seat.

"Boy, did CNN get killed over the last few days," Trump said to the applause of the audience, according to the Intercept, who obtained the audio despite media being barred from the event.

Last week, the network was forced to retract a story that linked a Trump ally to a Russian bank. CNN issued an apology and three of the network's journalists subsequently resigned.

Trump then zeroed in on CNN political commentator Van Jones, whom the President noted was recently captured on a secretly recorded video calling the allegations of collusion between Trump and the Russian government a "nothing burger," along with CNN President Jeff Zucker.

"Van Jones — you see this man?" Trump said. "These are really dishonest people. Should I sue them? I mean, they’re phonies. Jeff Zucker, I hear he’s going to resign at some point pretty soon. I mean, these are horrible human beings."

"It’s a shame what they’ve done to the name CNN, that I can tell you," Trump added. "But as far as I’m concerned, I love it. If anybody’s a lawyer in the house and thinks I have a good lawsuit — I feel like we do. Wouldn’t that be fun?"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME