Google
Google Doodle

Google's July 4th Doodle Inspired by First Director of National Parks Service

Rachel Lewis
10:09 AM ET

Tuesday's Google Doodle celebrates America's 241st birthday with a sketch inspired by the first director of the National Parks Service.

The drawing features wild American animals: a bear, moose, boar and others and uses the blue background and white stars of the American flag as a backdrop for the night sky.

Google said that the Doodle pays homage to conservationist Stephen Mather, whose birthday also happens to be today. Mather became the first director of the NPS after it was created by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. The 84 million acres are often hailed as "America's Best Idea" and more than 275 million people visit every year.

"Whether you know it as the Fourth of July, Independence Day, or simply America’s birthday, today’s Doodle commemorates an important day in U.S. history. 241 years ago, on July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress voted to adopt the Declaration of Independence, a document proclaiming freedom from Great Britain," Google said.

"However you spend this Fourth of July, we hope you'll join us in wishing America a very happy birthday!"

