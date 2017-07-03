U.S.
Search
Sign In
New Jersey‘It Wasn't Difficult to Find Him.’ The Story Behind Chris Christie Getting Caught on a Beach He Closed
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on July 2, 2017.
HolidaysHow Fireworks Became a Fourth of July Tradition
2016 Fourth Of July Celebration In Boston
New Jersey'I'm Sorry They're Not the Governor.' Chris Christie Defends Controversial Beach Trip
Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a press conference, July 2, 2017, on day two of the state government shut down, in Trenton, N.J.
finding homeA Syrian Refugee in Greece Learning Her Future Gets a Reminder of the Past
Washington Nationals v Boston Red Sox
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with Pete Frates and his wife Julie Frates at Fenway Park on April 13, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer—Getty Images  Maddie Meyer—Getty Images
Ice Bucket Challenge

The Man Who Inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge Is Back the in Hospital

Maya Rhodan
10:20 AM ET

The creator of the insanely viral Ice Bucket Challenge, who himself suffers from Lou Gehrig's disease or ALS, is back in the hospital. Family members of former baseball player Pete Frates shared reports on his health status on Facebook and Twitter over the weekend.

Nancy Frates, Pete's mom, shared a post early Sunday that noted he was back in the hospital and "battling this beast ALS like a Superhero." On Monday, she posted again on both Twitter and the Team FrateTrain Facebook page, saying Pete is "resting comfortably" at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Posted by Team FrateTrain on Monday, July 3, 2017

Pete served as the captain of Boston College's baseball team and played overseas in Germany. At age 27, he was diagnosed with ALS, according to the Boston Herald. In 2014, two years into Pete's battle with the disease, he became the face of the viral challenge that led millions to dump buckets of ice water on their heads. The viral sensation was also a huge fundraising boon for the ALS Association, which raised $115 million in two months.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME