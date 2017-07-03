World
Search
Sign In
New JerseyChris Christie Slammed For Sunbathing on a New Jersey Beach he Closed to the Public
FILE PHOTO -- Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey takes part in the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis in Washington
celebritiesGotham Star Donal Logue Asks Public to Help Find Missing Daughter
PaleyFest New York 2016 - "Gotham"
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Celebrates 140 Years of the Wimbledon Championships
CaliforniaMarchers Across the U.S. Call for President Trump's Impeachment
US-TRUMP-POLITICS-PROTEST-IMPEACHMENT-demonstration
A police officer stands guard on a street near a scene of a shooting in front of a mosque, in this still image from video
A police officer stands guard on a street near a scene of a shooting in front of a mosque, in this still image from video, in Avignon, France July 3, 2017. Reuters
France

Eight People Have Been Injured in a Shooting Outside a Mosque in Southern France

Joseph Hincks
1:07 AM ET

Eight people have been wounded with two hospitalized in a shooting outside a mosque in the southern French city of Avignon on Sunday night.

Citing French daily La Provence, the BBC reports that two hooded gunmen opened fire on a crowd that included worshipers leaving the city's Arrahma mosque at 10:30 p.m. local time. Four people were injured outside the mosque and a family of four — including a seven-year-old girl — also reportedly suffered shrapnel wounds inside a nearby apartment.

Local officials said the shooting likely stemmed from a dispute between youths and was not being treated as a terrorist attack.

"The fact that it happened in the street of the religious establishment was unconnected with it," the prosecutor said.

On Thursday, a man was arrested in a Paris suburb after attempting to drive a car into worshipers outside a mosque there. On June 19, nine people were injured in a similar vehicular attack outside a mosque in North London.

[BBC]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME