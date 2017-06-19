What to Know About the Deadly Crash Near a London Mosque

Shortly after midnight Monday, a vehicle crashed into pedestrians outside a mosque in northern London, killing at least one man and injuring 10 others. Police say they have arrested a 48-year-old man who was driving the vehicle when it veered off the road and collided with a crowd of Muslims who were leaving the mosque after Ramadan prayers. Authorities are treating the incident as a potential terrorist attack.

The deadly collision bookends a tragic month in the U.K., which has seen two separate terror attacks and a fatal fire in less than four weeks.

Here's what you need to know:

What happened?

Authorities received reports that a van had collided with pedestrians on Seven Sisters Road in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of northern London shortly after midnight Monday. The crash occurred just outside a mosque, where worshippers had congregated after prayer services marking the holy month of Ramadan, according to the Associated Press.

The police department said officers and emergency responders arrived and began tending to casualties One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and eight people were taken to three hospitals. Two others were treated on the site for minor injuries.

What do we know about the driver?

The 48-year-old man driving the vehicle was detained by bystanders before police arrived, according a police fact-sheet. He has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, and will be taken into police custody immediately upon his discharge.

Eyewitnesses told local media and religious leaders that they believed the driver had deliberately veered off the road, according to the AP.

How have authorities responded?

Police and medics arrived quickly on the scene, and the incident is now being investigated by the U.K.'s Counter Terrorism Command.

Prime Minister Theresa May described the incident as a "potential terrorist attack," AP reports, and will convene an emergency security Cabinet meeting Monday.

May said her thoughts were with the victims, their families and emergency responders, according to British newspaper The Independent.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn released a statement shortly after the incident, saying he was "totally shocked."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan referred to crash as a "horrific terrorist attack."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates