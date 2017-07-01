WorldPope Francis Appoints New Doctrine Chief to Replace Cardinal Mueller
Music

Adele Just Announced She's Canceling the Last 2 Shows of Her Tour

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:23 AM ET

Adele announced she would not be performing the last two shows of her tour due to issues with her vocal cords.

"I'm sorry," Adele tweeted Friday night. "I'm sorry for your disappointment. I'm sorry for the nights you would have had with your loved ones and the memories you would have made together. I'm sorry for the time and money you've spent organizing your trips. You know I would not have made this decision lightly."

In her message, Adele noted that she struggled vocally the first two nights out of the four-day gig she played at Wembley Stadium. She added that she did not want to cancel the last two shows of her tour.

"I have done 121 shows and I have 2 left. 2 left!!! And they are 2 gigantic shows! Who the f— cancels a show at Wembley Stadium!?" she wrote.

In her tweet, Adele said that if shows could not be rescheduled that people would be refunded.

The news comes after some believe Adele hinted that she might quit touring.

"I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home," Adele wrote in a hand-written letter in tour programs from her Wednesday night show.

