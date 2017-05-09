Kendrick Lamar performs his song "Humble" during the 'Legends of The Fall Tour' on April 29, 2017 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Kendrick Lamar performs his song "Humble" during the 'Legends of The Fall Tour' on April 29, 2017 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Rich Fury/The Forum via Getty Images

A Florida couple was arrested over the weekend after allegedly posing as Adele's manager, Jonathan Dickins, in an attempt to get free tickets to see Kendrick Lamar at Miami's Rolling Loud festival.

Miami-Dade police detective told the Miami Herald that they were able to lure Justin Jackson — who also goes by the aliases Jayce Lii and Justin Lii — and his wife Angel Lii into a sting when Lamar's record label, Interscope Records, became suspicious of their request and informed the real Dickins.

The pair has allegedly been impersonating Dickins for over a year to scam tickets and merchandise from artists such as Rihanna, Usher, Drake, Katy Perry, Chris Brown and Pharrell Williams . "Mr. Dickins has finally breathed a sign of relief and hopes this fraud against him will stop once and for all," said his Miami attorney, Brian Bieber. "The defendants did consistently leave a blueprint of their fraud for the detectives to find. Essentially, we have a pair of dumb criminals."

Jackson previously served two years in prison for convincing a New York boutique to loan him $2.4 million in jewelry while posing as a rep for Madonna — which he then sold to a pawn shop. He and Lii have been charged with grand theft and identity theft charges.