Jerry Springer Weighs In on Trump's Feud With the Morning Joe Hosts

Potential Senate candidate Jerry Springer, D-Ohio, is interviewed by Roll Call in the Port Columbus International Airport, in Columbus, Ohio.

Potential Senate candidate Jerry Springer, D-Ohio, is interviewed by Roll Call in the Port Columbus International Airport, in Columbus, Ohio. Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

TV talk show legend Jerry Springer has weighed in on President Donald Trump's feud with the hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe , after he called the show "fake news" and described Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski as "Psycho Joe" and "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" on Twitter.

"I'm sorry, but Trump's behavior is not just beneath the dignity of the Presidency...but that of any decent man," Springer wrote on Twitter, a post that has since garnered more than one thousand retweets. He added: "Every day, I'm presented with someone who acts inappropriately. Why would anyone think that behavior belongs in the White House?"

I'm sorry, but Trump's behavior is not just beneath the dignity of the Presidency...but that of any decent man. - Jerry Springer (@jerryspringer) June 30, 2017

Every day, I'm presented with someone who acts inappropriately. Why would anyone think that behavior belongs in the White House? - Jerry Springer (@jerryspringer) June 30, 2017

This is not the first time Springer has taken to social media to criticise Donald Trump. In September 2016, shortly before the U.S. election, Springer wrote in a piece he proudly pinned to the top of his Twitter profile that while Hillary Clinton "belongs in the White House," Trump belongs on his show.