U.S.
Search
Sign In
HolidaysWhy Canada Day Is Not the Same as Canadian Independence Day
Ottawa Celebrates Canada Day
Video GamesHere's When You Can Play 'StarCraft' With Glorious 4K Graphics
president trumpSee How the Ongoing Donald Trump-Mika Brzezinski Feud Unfolded
FranceFrench Far-Right Leader Marine Le Pen Charged With Misusing Funds
National Tribute To Fallen Police Officer Xavier Jugele Held In Paris
Jerry Springer Interview
Potential Senate candidate Jerry Springer, D-Ohio, is interviewed by Roll Call in the Port Columbus International Airport, in Columbus, Ohio.  Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
politics

Jerry Springer Weighs In on Trump's Feud With the Morning Joe Hosts

Kate Samuelson
11:52 AM ET

TV talk show legend Jerry Springer has weighed in on President Donald Trump's feud with the hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe, after he called the show "fake news" and described Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski as "Psycho Joe" and "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" on Twitter.

"I'm sorry, but Trump's behavior is not just beneath the dignity of the Presidency...but that of any decent man," Springer wrote on Twitter, a post that has since garnered more than one thousand retweets. He added: "Every day, I'm presented with someone who acts inappropriately. Why would anyone think that behavior belongs in the White House?"

This is not the first time Springer has taken to social media to criticise Donald Trump. In September 2016, shortly before the U.S. election, Springer wrote in a piece he proudly pinned to the top of his Twitter profile that while Hillary Clinton "belongs in the White House," Trump belongs on his show.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME